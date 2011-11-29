(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON Nov 29 Banks are working on leveraged loans to back bids for French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim that are due in early December, bankers close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Tokheim is owned by European private equity firm Cognetas, which put the company up for sale in September and is seeking to raise around 400 million euros ($534 million).

Two bank groups have formed - one including BNP Paribas, HSBC and Natixis and a second featuring UniCredit, Lloyds, GE Capital, IKB Deutsche Industriebank, Credit Agricole and Commerzbank, bankers said.

JP Morgan is running the sale process. Cognetas was not immediately available to comment.

Bidders include energy-focused private equity fund First Reserve and private equity firms PAI Partners and Rhone Capital as well as trade buyers. The sale has been delayed by market volatility, but is expected to complete before the end of the year.

"A small deal like this will help sentiment and get confidence back in the leveraged buyout market," a banker said.

Both debt packages will be offered to the successful bidder and will be structured as 200 million euros of leveraged loans.

The winning bidder may also opt to include mezzanine loans.

Leverage on the debt will be approximately 3.5 times based on the company's roughly 50 million euro EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), bankers said.

Cognetas bought Tokheim from Axa Private Equity in 2005 for around 250 million euros, backed by 220 million euros of debt. In 2007 Cognetas recapitalised the deal, and increased the loan to 265 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Tokheim is a leader in equipment, systems, construction and maintenance services to petrol filling stations and had sales of 590 million in the year through April 2011. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)