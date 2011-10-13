* Tokio Marine Capital hires Citigroup as adviser - sources
* Polaris, PineBridge also plan to sell - sources
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Oct 13 Tokio Marine Capital, a Japanese
private equity firm affiliated with Tokio Marine Holdings
, has launched the sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako
Co in a deal that could be worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905
million), according to three people with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Tokio Marine Capital has hired Citigroup to manage the
sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because
the information is not public.
Tokyo-based Showa Yakuhin Kako is 50 percent owned by Tokio
Marine Capital. Polaris Capital Group, another Japanese buyout
firm, owns 23 percent, and a private equity arm of PineBridge
Investments has another 23 percent; these two also plan to sell
their stakes, the people said.
Officials at Tokio Marine Capital, Polaris and PineBridge
declined to comment.
Tokio Marine Capital invested in Showa Yakuhin Kako in 2008
with Polaris and PineBridge, a formerly a unit of AIG.
The sale comes as Tokio Marine Capital raises money for a
new fund. The firm said in August it had obtained 10 billion yen
from investors in Japan and overseas and was continuing to raise
money.
Japan's private equity market is getting a boost this year,
lifted also by the planned purchase by U.S. private equity firm
Bain Capital of restaurant chain Skylark from a unit of Nomura
Holdings for $3.4 billion.
MBK Partners aims to sell Japanese software maker Yayoi in a
deal that could raise about 75 billion yen ($969 million).
Private equity firms have conducted $2 billion worth of
transactions so far this year, compared with $3.2 billion in
2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The market peaked in 2007 when $21.5 billion worth of deals
were completed.
($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)