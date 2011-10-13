* Tokio Marine Capital hires Citigroup as adviser - sources

TOKYO, Oct 13 Tokio Marine Capital, a Japanese private equity firm affiliated with Tokio Marine Holdings , has launched the sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co in a deal that could be worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905 million), according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Tokio Marine Capital has hired Citigroup to manage the sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

Tokyo-based Showa Yakuhin Kako is 50 percent owned by Tokio Marine Capital. Polaris Capital Group, another Japanese buyout firm, owns 23 percent, and a private equity arm of PineBridge Investments has another 23 percent; these two also plan to sell their stakes, the people said.

Officials at Tokio Marine Capital, Polaris and PineBridge declined to comment.

Tokio Marine Capital invested in Showa Yakuhin Kako in 2008 with Polaris and PineBridge, a formerly a unit of AIG.

The sale comes as Tokio Marine Capital raises money for a new fund. The firm said in August it had obtained 10 billion yen from investors in Japan and overseas and was continuing to raise money.

Japan's private equity market is getting a boost this year, lifted also by the planned purchase by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital of restaurant chain Skylark from a unit of Nomura Holdings for $3.4 billion.

MBK Partners aims to sell Japanese software maker Yayoi in a deal that could raise about 75 billion yen ($969 million).

Private equity firms have conducted $2 billion worth of transactions so far this year, compared with $3.2 billion in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The market peaked in 2007 when $21.5 billion worth of deals were completed. ($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)