TOKYO Oct 13 Tokio Marine Capital, a Japanese
private equity firm affiliated with Tokyo Marine Holdings
, has launched the sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako
Co in a deal that could be worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905
million), according to three people with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Tokio Marine Capital has hired Citigroup to manage the
sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because
the information is not public.
Tokyo-based Showa Yakuhin Kako is 50 percent owned by Tokio
Marine Capital. Polaris Capital Group, another Japanese buyout
firm, owns 23 percent, and a private equity arm of Pine Bridge
Investments has another 23 percent; these two also plan to sell
their stakes, the people said.
Officials at Tokio Marine Capital declined to comment.
The sale comes as Tokio Marine Capital raises money for a
new fund. The firm said in August it had obtained 10 billion yen
from investors in Japan and overseas and was continuing to raise
money.
($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen)
