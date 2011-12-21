TOKYO Dec 21 Tokio Marine Holdings will buy U.S. insurer Delphi Financial Group Inc for about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese nonlife insurer has said it will brief on an overseas investment at 0700 GMT. ($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)