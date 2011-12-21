Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO Dec 21 Tokio Marine Holdings will buy U.S. insurer Delphi Financial Group Inc for about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The Japanese nonlife insurer has said it will brief on an overseas investment at 0700 GMT. ($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.