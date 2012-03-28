TOKYO, March 28 Tokio Marine Holdings said on Wednesday a unit will suspend sales of variable annuities products as weak markets have made it increasingly difficult to match returns promised to clients.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Financial Life Insurance will suspend sales of its insurance products on July 1. The unit started operations in 1996.

Variable annuity policies, which guarantee a minimum payout and then an additional payout based on investment returns, were popular in Japan when Tokio Marine and others started offering them in the late 1990s after years of ultra-low interest rates.

But with the onset of the global financial crisis, the guarantees became a heavy drag on insurance companies.

Foreign players, including Hartford, Allianz , Prudential Plc subsidiary PCA Life, have also stopped selling variable annuity policies in Japan. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ed Lane)