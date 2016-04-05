HELSINKI, April 5 Finland's largest discount store chain Tokmanni Group, majority owned by buyout house Nordic Capital, said it was planning a possible stock market flotation, confirming what sources had told Reuters last July.

Tokmanni, with 156 stores, had sales of 755 million euros ($859 million) and an underlying operating profit margin of 5.8 percent last year. Sources said last year a float could value the company at around 900 million euros including debt.

Nordic Capital said on Tuesday it would retain a stake in Tokmanni after a flotation planned to take place in Helsinki in the second quarter. Nordic has an 83 percent stake, with Rockers Tukku and Tokmanni's management holding the rest, according to the company's website.

Tokmanni's plans come amid weak consumer demand in recession-hit Finland, but the company says it expects to benefit as from customers turning increasingly price-conscious.

Goldman Sachs, Nordea Bank, BofA Merrill Lunch and Carnegie were named as joint bookrunners to the issue, with Sundling Warn Partners as financial advisor. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)