TOKYO Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co
will not go insolvent due to damages claims if funds start
coming in from the Japanese government's compensation scheme,
company president Toshio Nishizawa said at an earnings briefing
on Tuesday.
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is the operator of the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which is the centre of the
world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.
Japan's parliament last week passed a bailout scheme backed
by taxpayer funds and contributions from other utilities to help
shoulder a compensation bill analysts estimate could climb as
high as $130 billion.
