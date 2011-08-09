TOKYO Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co will not go insolvent due to damages claims if funds start coming in from the Japanese government's compensation scheme, company president Toshio Nishizawa said at an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which is the centre of the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.

Japan's parliament last week passed a bailout scheme backed by taxpayer funds and contributions from other utilities to help shoulder a compensation bill analysts estimate could climb as high as $130 billion.

