TOKYO Oct 6 Tokyo Electric Power Co has started talks with local authorities to allow it to boost capacity of newly installed gas turbines at its Kashima and Chiba fossil fuel stations by 50 percent to 2,700 megawatts by summer of 2014.

Tokyo Electric, which is keen to add power supply due to the shutdown of two of its three nuclear power stations in the wake of the March earthquake and tsunami, has installed three 268-MW gas turbines at its Kashima plant and another three 334-MW gas turbines at its Chiba plant, both as emergency units.

Of the total six units, Tokyo Electric, Japan's biggest regional power firm, started operations of two Chiba units on Aug. 28 and Sept. 9. Commercial operations of the other four units are due in July 2012.

"We're achieving the higher capacity by adding steam turbines in so-called combined cycle generation technology, which improves energy efficiency," a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by James Jukwey)