TOKYO Oct 21 The utility at the centre of Japan's radiation crisis, Tokyo Electric Power Co , is considering buying liquefied natural gas in spot markets to meet peak demand this winter, the president of the firm said on Friday.

President Toshio Nishizawa added that the troubled firm also bought spot LNG last summer, but declined to comment on additional fuel needs.

The company, better known as Tepco, is still reeling from the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and has just two of its 17 nuclear reactors operating as the world's worst atomic accident in 25 years has halted the restart of reactors shut for maintenance.

Last month Tepco used 16.9 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) than a year ago to make up for the fall in nuclear power generation, and its winter fuel consumption is expected to rise sharply.

Nishizawa also told reporters the utility aims to avoid a capital injection from a bailout body, funded by public money and contributions from nuclear plant operators, that will provide unlimited funds to Tepco to help meet compensation claims from the Fukushima radiation crisis.

He added that the firm would apply to receive 120 billion yen ($1.56 billion) under a government-run insurance program for nuclear accidents as early as this month.

Tepco must prepare an extraordinary operating plan, likely to include asset sales, cost cuts and other restructuring measures, and get government approval before receiving bailout funds.

The radiation crisis has triggered a sharp drop in nuclear power generation, as it eroded public trust in safety and led communities to reject the restart of reactors idled for maintenance. ($1=76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)