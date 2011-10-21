* Tepco president: aims to avoid capital injection from
bailout body
* Tepco to apply for $1.6 bln insurance as early as this
month
(Adds details)
TOKYO Oct 21 The utility at the centre of
Japan's radiation crisis, Tokyo Electric Power Co , is
considering buying liquefied natural gas in spot markets to meet
peak demand this winter, the president of the firm said on
Friday.
President Toshio Nishizawa added that the troubled firm also
bought spot LNG last summer, but declined to comment on
additional fuel needs.
The company, better known as Tepco, is still reeling from
the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered by
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and has just two of its 17
nuclear reactors operating as the world's worst atomic accident
in 25 years has halted the restart of reactors shut for
maintenance.
Last month Tepco used 16.9 percent more liquefied
natural gas (LNG) than a year ago to make up for the fall in
nuclear power generation, and its winter fuel consumption is
expected to rise sharply.
Nishizawa also told reporters the utility aims to avoid a
capital injection from a bailout body, funded by public money
and contributions from nuclear plant operators, that will
provide unlimited funds to Tepco to help meet compensation
claims from the Fukushima radiation crisis.
He added that the firm would apply to receive 120 billion
yen ($1.56 billion) under a government-run insurance program for
nuclear accidents as early as this month.
Tepco must prepare an extraordinary operating plan, likely
to include asset sales, cost cuts and other restructuring
measures, and get government approval before receiving bailout
funds.
The radiation crisis has triggered a sharp drop in nuclear
power generation, as it eroded public trust in safety and led
communities to reject the restart of reactors idled for
maintenance.
($1=76.870 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)