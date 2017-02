TOKYO Oct 21 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday that it is considering buying liquefied natural gas in spot markets to meet peak demand this winter.

President Toshio Nishizawa added that the troubled utility also bought spot LNG last summer.

The firm, still reeling from the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, only has two of its 17 nuclear reactors opearting as the world's worst atomic accident in 25 years has kept reactors shut for maintenance from restating.

