GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near highs, dollar drifts after Fed see hike "fairly soon"
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
TOKYO, March 2 The Japanese government is set to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co in return for injecting 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) in taxpayer funds, a more aggressive plan than recent talk of the government just having veto rights over board decisions, the Asahi newspaper said on Friday.
The government and Tepco, the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant, have been fighting over how much say the government will have in the utility's management in exchange for what would be one of the world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector. ($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.