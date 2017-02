TOKYO Oct 25 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would lower its stake in Eurus Energy Holdings Corp to 40 percent from 60 percent by selling a stake to its partner in the wind power joint venture, Toyota Tsusho Corp .

Tokyo Electric, the owner of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, is preparing to raise funds to compensate those affected by the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)