BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials Inc said on Monday they have agreed to give up their plans to merge in a deal that was set to be worth more than $10 billion, citing differences in views with U.S. antitrust regulators.
U.S.-based Applied Materials, the world's largest chipmaking equipment maker, had agreed in September 2013 to buy Tokyo Electron in an all-stock deal.
Applied Materials said no termination fee would be payable by either party. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality