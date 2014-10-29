(Company corrects number of countries where it seeks regulatory
approval, paragraphs 4 and 5)
TOKYO Oct 29 Tokyo Electron Ltd, which
is expected to be acquired by the world's largest chipmaking
equipment maker, Applied Materials Inc, said completion
of the merger could take until next year due to delays in
regulatory approvals.
"We cannot deny the possibility of a delay in the merger
completion until next year," Yoshiteru Harada, corporate
director at Tokyo Electron, said on Wednesday.
In September last year U.S.-based Applied Materials agreed
to buy Tokyo Electron in an all-stock deal worth more than $10
billion, combining the two makers of chip-making gear as demand
for their products slowed.
Tokyo Electron is seeking regulatory approvals for the deal
from eight countries and regions, including the United States,
Japan, China, South Korea, Germany and Taiwan.
Of the eight, only Singapore and Israel have approved the
two companies merging their operations, said Harada.
Shareholders of both companies have approved the
transaction, which is currently expected to complete on Dec. 30,
three months later than the original schedule.
The two companies in July announced the merged company will
be called Eteris.
Analysts had expected the deal may held up under scrutiny
from antitrust regulators.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)