* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
WASHINGTON, April 27 Applied Materials Inc. and Tokyo Electron Ltd abandoned their merger plans after the U.S. Department of Justice informed the companies that their remedy proposal failed to resolve competitive concerns, the department said on Monday.
"The companies' decision to abandon this merger preserves competition for semiconductor manufacturing equipment," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Renata Hesse in a statement released after the companies formally scrapped the merger.
"The proposed remedy would not have replaced the competition eliminated by the merger, particularly with respect to the development of equipment for next-generation semiconductors." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality