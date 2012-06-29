TOKYO, June 29 The Tokyo metropolitan government
will provide about $38 million in capital into two funds that
invest in energy infrastructure including construction of
thermal power generators, an official of the government said on
Friday.
The Tokyo government will provide initial capital of 1.5
billion yen ($18.91 million) in an infrastructure fund
structured by Japanese independent asset manager Sparx Group
, Shunichi Tsurumaki, a director of the government's
investment policy division, said.
Tokyo will pour another 1.5 billion yen into a fund
structured by Tokyo-based independent fund management firm IDI
Infrastructures Inc, he said.
The total asset capacity of the two funds will total about
40 billion yen ($504.35 million), Tsurumaki said.
Both funds aim to raise an annual return of 10 percent and
they are scheduled to be launched by the end of the year,
Tsurumaki said.
"More than raising high returns, our aim is to invest in
funds that will lead to secure energy, by building new thermal
power generators in the region. We'll continue to search for
such opportunities," Tsurumaki said.
Shuhei Abe, president and chief executive of Sparx, told
Reuters in December the company planned to launch funds that
invested in infrastructure for renewable energy.
Abe said energy infrastructure funds were expected to be in
strong demand as Japan shifts away from nuclear power following
the Fukushima disaster of March 2011.
($1=79.3100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)