TOKYO, June 29 The Tokyo metropolitan government will provide about $38 million in capital into two funds that invest in energy infrastructure including construction of thermal power generators, an official of the government said on Friday.

The Tokyo government will provide initial capital of 1.5 billion yen ($18.91 million) in an infrastructure fund structured by Japanese independent asset manager Sparx Group , Shunichi Tsurumaki, a director of the government's investment policy division, said.

Tokyo will pour another 1.5 billion yen into a fund structured by Tokyo-based independent fund management firm IDI Infrastructures Inc, he said.

The total asset capacity of the two funds will total about 40 billion yen ($504.35 million), Tsurumaki said.

Both funds aim to raise an annual return of 10 percent and they are scheduled to be launched by the end of the year, Tsurumaki said.

"More than raising high returns, our aim is to invest in funds that will lead to secure energy, by building new thermal power generators in the region. We'll continue to search for such opportunities," Tsurumaki said.

Shuhei Abe, president and chief executive of Sparx, told Reuters in December the company planned to launch funds that invested in infrastructure for renewable energy.

Abe said energy infrastructure funds were expected to be in strong demand as Japan shifts away from nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster of March 2011. ($1=79.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)