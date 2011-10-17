* Sudden fall in Asia steel market dampens sentiment

TOKYO, Oct 17 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co on Monday said it would cut its steel prices by a bigger-than-expected 5.7 to 8.4 percent, citing a deterioration in Asia's steel market and a decline in raw materials costs.

Japan's biggest construction steel maker said it would slash its prices for November shipments by 5,000 yen ($64.63) per tonne across-the-board compared with October prices. It cut the price of H-beams to 74,000 yen, the same level as in September.

"There has been a rapid change in the international steel market," Yuji Komatsuzaki, general manager at Tokyo Steel, told a news conference.

"Europe's debt crisis has weighed on the economies of emerging countries and on their currency values, while China's steel market has been sluggish since it reopened (on Oct.10) after a week-long holiday," he said.

"We expect a further decline in Asia's steel market."

Global prices of steel scrap, its key input, have also been falling since the end of September due to reduced purchases in the international market. Tokyo Steel's purchasing cost for steel scrap has decreased by nearly 10 percent to 32,500 yen per tonne since Sept. 30.

Domestic demand remains solid, it said, resulting in a widening gap between domestic and overseas prices.

Tokyo Steel last month had raised all product prices for October shipments by 3,000 to 5,000 yen per tonne, citing rising demand from the domestic construction market including for large projects in Tokyo and quake-resistant structures. ($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)