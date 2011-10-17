RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
TOKYO Oct 17 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on Monday that it will cut its steel prices for November shipment by 5,000 yen ($64.63) per tonne.
The company said the price cut was due to a fall in the overseas market, adding that it expects a further decline.
Domestic demand remains solid, it said, resulting in a widening gap between domestic and overseas prices.
The company last month raised all product prices for October shipment by 3,000 to 5,000 yen per tonne, citing rising demand from the construction market including for large projects in Tokyo and quake-resistant structures. It increased the price of H-beams by 5,000 yen, to 79,000 yen.
Its purchasing cost for steel scrap, its key input, has also fallen nearly 10 percent to 32,500 yen per tonne since Sept 30, reflecting the decline in Asia's steel maket. ($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
KABUL, Feb 10 Eleven years after its first big mining privatisation, the Afghan government has abruptly cancelled the contract, highlighting the unpredictable nature of investing in a sector seen as crucial to the country's economic development.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.