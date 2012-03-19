(Adds quotes, details)

* Yen's fall improves export conditions

* Japan's biggest construction steelmaker says could be first in a series of hikes

* Thick plate price remains unchanged

TOKYO, March 19 Japan's biggest construction steelmaker, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co, will raise prices in April by 2.5 percent to 3.6 percent for all its products except thick plates, to reflect higher export prices in Asia and a weaker yen.

Japanese manufacturers' exports are improving fast after the yen weakened last week to an 11-month low against the dollar, said Kiyoshi Imamura, sales director of Tokyo Steel.

"This will become the first of a series of rate hikes if export conditions improve further in the next month," he told a news conference on Monday, adding that prices would increase 2,000 yen, or $24, per tonne.

The firm had kept prices unchanged for March, when its H-shaped beams were priced at 71,000 yen, and also in February, seeking to stem an inflow of cheaper imports.

The company's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and Baosteel.

Sluggish domestic markets have prompted them to boost exports to Japan, taking advantage of the weakness of their currencies.

Steel prices in Asia bottomed out in late January and are rising gradually after the region's steelmakers have reduced output since late last year, prompted by the uncertainties over the European debt crisis.

"Chinese, Korean and Japanese steel makers' recent price hikes on exports have helped further improve the market," Imamura said.

Analysts said Japanese steelmakers' export prices of hot coils for April shipments have risen $30 to $40 a tonne in about ten days as some Asian companies' price hikes filtered through the market.

Japan's steel imports jumped 22 percent to 4.48 million tonnes in 2011, with those from South Korea growing 30 percent to 2.95 million tonnes, while Japan's exports declined 6.6 percent to 27.38 million tonnes, hit by a strong yen.

Higher exports are tightening the domestic market, Imamura said. The strong yen had made exports difficult, in turn driving an overflow of products to the domestic market as manufacturers needed time to make output cuts. ($1=83.3400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed Davies)