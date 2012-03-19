TOKYO, March 19 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan's biggest construction steelmaker, said on Monday it will raise almost all product prices by 2,000 yen ($24) in April to reflect higher prices in Asia and a weaker yen.

The firm had kept prices unchanged for March, when its H-shaped beams were priced at 71,000 yen.

It also kept them unchanged in February, seeking to stem an inflow of cheaper imports.

Its pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as Hyundai Steel, POSCO and Baosteel , which have ramped up capacity, aiming to take advantage of their weaker currencies to boost exports to Japan. ($1 = 83.3400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)