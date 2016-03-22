By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, March 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing
, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, will
raise prices of construction-used steel bars for April delivery
by 5 percent in its first hike in over two years, reflecting a
rebound in spot prices at home and abroad.
The company will increase prices for steel bars, including
rebar, by 2,000 yen ($17.83) to 44,000 yen a tonne, it said in a
press briefing on Tuesday.
That is Toyko Steel's first price hike since January
delivery in 2014, possibly indicating that the market has
bottomed out after slumping on oversupply.
Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as Posco, Hyundai Steel Co
and Baosteel, which export to Japan.
Prices for the company's main product, H-shaped beams, which
are also used in construction, and other products including
hot-rolled coils and heavy plates will remain unchanged in
April.
"We believe the domestic steel market has hit a floor
following a sharp rebound in overseas prices, led by price hikes
by Chinese mills," Tokyo Steel's Managing Director Kiyoshi
Imamura told reporters.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
futures for October delivery hit a nearly nine-month
high on Monday, as a recovery in China's housing prices boosted
hopes for demand for the commodity.
"We expect an upward trend in steel prices to continue as
domestic demand for construction materials is solid and
inventory for that steel is low," said Imamura.
But Japan's crude steel output fell in February for an 18th
straight month, the longest streak since the 1997-99 Asian
financial crisis, hit by slow auto demand and low export prices.
Still, Imamura forecast a stronger pick up in local demand
in and after summer as a new national stadium project and other
Olympic-related works are poised to start early next year.
($1 = 112.1400 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)