TOKYO Aug 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing
, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, said on
Monday it would keep product prices unchanged for the third
month in September, reflecting a slow recovery in its local
market.
Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as Posco, Hyundai Steel Co
and Baosteel, which all export to Japan.
"There are signs of an improvement in export and domestic
markets, but we want to wait and see to have a clear picture of
the trend in markets," Tokyo Steel's managing director, Kiyoshi
Imamura, told reporters.
Steel prices in overseas market are on the rise led by price
hikes by Chinese mills, helping Tokyo Steel's exports, Imamura
said, adding that the Japanese market is also expected to
gradually improve as inventories of some products are falling.
