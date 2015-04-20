TOKYO, April 20 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
, Japan's top electric arc furnace steelmaker, said on
Monday it would keep product prices unchanged for a sixth
straight month in May due to oversupply of flat-rolled products
at home and slumping overseas prices.
The company's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as Posco, Hyundai Steel Co
and Baosteel, who aim to boost exports to Japan.
"Demand in construction products is expected to rebound
after the Golden Week holiday in May, backed by development
projects in the metropolitan area and construction of
distribution centres," Tokyo Steel's Managing Director Kiyoshi
Imamura said.
"But it may take longer for consumption and supply to be
balanced in flat-rolled products."
Inventories of flat-rolled products have been high due in
part to slow demand from the automobile sector.
Imamura also said it was unclear whether prices overseas
would recover as a supply glut in China from last year was still
weighing on prices in Asia.
The price of Tokyo Steel's main product, H-shaped beams,
which are used in construction, would stay at 77,000 yen ($648)
per tonne in May, the company said.
Tokyo Steel stopped producing hot-rolled coils at its
Okayama plant in western Japan in March to improve efficiency.
It will continue to produce hot-rolled coils at its Tahara plant
in central Japan, the company said.
($1 = 118.8600 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)