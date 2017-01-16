UPDATE 2-Workers at Chile's Escondida reject wage offer, strike looms
* BHP maintains Escondida output forecast for FY2017 (Adds BHP comment, Escondida operations details)
TOKYO Jan 16 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, will raise product prices for a third straight month, citing firmer international prices and domestic building projects getting under way for the 2020 Olympics.
Tokyo Steel, which makes beams and bars used for in the construction industry, said on Monday product prices will climb by about 2-4 percent for February delivery, marking the first time in nearly six years that it has raised prices for three consecutive months.
Managing director Kiyoshi Imamura said at a news conference there is room for the company's prices to move even higher later this year. Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel Co, as well as China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel).
"The steel market has been under pressure due to massive China production and exports in the past two years," Imamura said, "but things look different now as China's demand has recovered while its exports have declined."
Among Olympic construction projects under way in Tokyo, Imamura cited the building of the main stadium to host the games, with work on the Olympic village for athletes due to start this month.
The latest move would translate to price rises of 1,000-3,000 yen ($8.80-26.30) a tonne, Imamura said. ($1 = 114.0500 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
PANAMA CITY, Jan 24 Panama prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged 17 people, including several businessmen and former government officials, with money laundering as part of the case of millions of dollars worth of bribes paid by Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht S.A.
CARACAS, Jan 24 The Venezuela division of tire maker Pirelli plans to halt its local operations for two weeks starting on Jan. 30 due to a lack of raw materials, the company said on Tuesday.