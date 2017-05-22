TOKYO May 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday
said it would hold its product prices steady for a fourth month
in June.
"We will stick to the current prices since activity in the
domestic steel market is slow and spot prices remain at a
standstill," Tokyo Steel's managing director Kiyoshi Imamura
told a news conference on Monday.
Tokyo Steel is keeping prices for its main product, H-shaped
beams used in construction, at 78,000 yen ($701) a tonne and
prices for steel bars, including rebar, at 56,000 yen a tonne.
The company's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel
Co, as well as China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
Ltd(Baosteel).
($1 = 111.2600 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)