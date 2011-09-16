(Refiles to fix syntax in headline)
Sept 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co is
planning to reduce its workforce by about 10 percent and cut
down on pension benefits, as it looks at government compensation
for those affected by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster,
business daily Nikkei reported.
Tepco, as the electric company is known, is hoping to reduce
its parent workforce by around 3,000 over several years. It has
not hired new graduates and has reduced overseas operations, the
paper said.
Tepco will compile a special business plan with the nuclear
damage compensation body as part of the process to obtain
government aid for the compensation payouts, Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)