Oct 14 Tokyo Electric Power Co will ask
lenders to maintain their 2 trillion yen ($26.03 billion) in
financing for 10 years as it restructures and pays compensation
related to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant meltdown, the
Nikkei said.
Tepco and a government-backed agency, which is set up to
support the company's compensation payments, included the
request in restructuring plans on Thursday, the business daily
said.
Approval for the first installment, which is due out in
early November, by Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio
Edano and others will clear the way for the public-private
entity to provide help, the daily reported.
Tepco had received about 2 trillion yen in financing before
the March 11 disaster and the lenders are expected to maintain
similar levels for a decade, the paper said.
($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen)
