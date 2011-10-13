Oct 14 Tokyo Electric Power Co will ask lenders to maintain their 2 trillion yen ($26.03 billion) in financing for 10 years as it restructures and pays compensation related to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant meltdown, the Nikkei said.

Tepco and a government-backed agency, which is set up to support the company's compensation payments, included the request in restructuring plans on Thursday, the business daily said.

Approval for the first installment, which is due out in early November, by Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano and others will clear the way for the public-private entity to provide help, the daily reported.

Tepco had received about 2 trillion yen in financing before the March 11 disaster and the lenders are expected to maintain similar levels for a decade, the paper said. ($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)