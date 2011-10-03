TOKYO Oct 3 A government panel reviewing Tokyo Electric's restructuring efforts said on Monday the utility needs to raise about 8.6 trillion yen ($112 billion) if it is unable to hike electricity prices or restart reactors and cut about 2.5 trillion yen over 10 years.

The panel's report, which is basically the troubled utility's to-do list, is seeking financial help from a taxpayer-funded bailout facility to meet compensation claims for the ongoing nuclear crisis in Fukushima.

The panel, whose members include Hirokazu Yoshikawa, chairman of copper smelter Dowa Holdings, spent a little over three months going over Tepco's cost-cutting measures and asset sale plans to make sure the firm would raise as much money as possible on its own before relying on public money. ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)