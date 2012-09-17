TOKYO, Sept 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its
data centre business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to
Secom Co, Japan's largest security firm, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Tuesday.
Tepco owns about 80 percent of At Tokyo, a subsidiary that
runs a number of data centres around Tokyo, and is looking to
keep around a 30 percent share of the company in the deal which
is expected to be finished this month, the newspaper said.
($1 = 78.8150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by
John Mair)