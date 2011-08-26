(Follows alerts)

Aug 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it has begun talks with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on a possible relaxation on power usage restrictions, or ending them earlier than planned, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The restrictions, which expire on Sept. 22, require large-scale users to hold down their maximum power consumption to 15 percent below their peaks of last summer.

"We should be able to maintain a certain level of supply surpluses even if the restrictions are removed," the paper said, quoting a Tepco official.

However, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)remains cautious, since power demand could still surge unexpectedly, the business daily said.

"We will make the decision by examining estimates of future power demand and the temperature as well as whether usage reduction efforts will continue even after the restrictions are removed," Nikkei said, quoting a METI official.

Tepco's supply-demand projections through Sept. 23 show peak demand at 48.9 million kilowatts if the restrictions remain in place. Supply is estimated at 54.2 million kilowatts to 56.1 million kilowatts, the paper said.

Tepco estimates that, along with voluntary cuts by households and others, the restrictions have lowered power demand by a total of 9-10 million kilowatts, the business daily reported. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)