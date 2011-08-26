(Follows alerts)
Aug 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on
Friday it has begun talks with the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry on a possible relaxation on power usage
restrictions, or ending them earlier than planned, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
The restrictions, which expire on Sept. 22, require
large-scale users to hold down their maximum power consumption
to 15 percent below their peaks of last summer.
"We should be able to maintain a certain level of supply
surpluses even if the restrictions are removed," the paper said,
quoting a Tepco official.
However, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI)remains cautious, since power demand could still surge
unexpectedly, the business daily said.
"We will make the decision by examining estimates of future
power demand and the temperature as well as whether usage
reduction efforts will continue even after the restrictions are
removed," Nikkei said, quoting a METI official.
Tepco's supply-demand projections through Sept. 23 show peak
demand at 48.9 million kilowatts if the restrictions remain in
place. Supply is estimated at 54.2 million kilowatts to 56.1
million kilowatts, the paper said.
Tepco estimates that, along with voluntary cuts by
households and others, the restrictions have lowered power
demand by a total of 9-10 million kilowatts, the business daily
reported.
