May 8 Tokyo Electric Power Co and the
government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund
plan to replace the utility's President Toshio Nishizawa with
managing director Naomi Hirose, the Nikkei business daily said.
The government has already named Kazuhiko Shimokobe, head of
the nuclear liability fund's operations committee, as Tepco's
next chairman to replace Tsunehisa Katsumata, the Nikkei said.
The company's board will approve both appointments after the
general shareholders meeting in late June, the daily said.
Shimokobe and Hirose will take charge of implementing
reforms at Tepco, which aims to rebuild and deal with the
repercussions of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster last
March, the paper said.
Hirose currently oversees operations related to the
Fukushima Daiichi compensation program and public relations, the
business daily said.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)