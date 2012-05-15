May 16 The Japanese government and the local industry will jointly buy a 10 percent stake for about 350 billion yen ($4.37 billion) in an Australian natural gas field where Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) was planning to invest alone, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Wheatstone LNG Project in Western Australia is expected to produce 8.9 million tons of LNG per year from late 2016, the business daily said.

Tepco backed out of its plan to invest in the field pursuant to a downturn in its financial health following the Fukushima nuclear disaster. With foreign competitions chipping in, the government agreed to assist the utility along with local industry majors Mitsubishi Corp and Nippon Yusen KK , the paper reported.

Public and private banks will also contribute about $3.3 billion to finance the deal, the Nikkei said.

Tepco, which is expected to finalize its decision by this month end, has already secured rights to purchase 3.1 million tons of LNG per year from the project, the paper reported.

The amount of natural gas available from the project will rise to 4.2 million tons per year after the transaction gets over, according to the Nikkei. ($1 = 80.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)