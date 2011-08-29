Aug 30 The government has decided to lift mandatory power restrictions for large users in greater Tokyo on Sept. 9 -- nearly two weeks earlier than planned -- in light of sufficient electricity supplies, the Nikkei business daily said.

Through discussions with officials of Tokyo Electric Power Co , or Tepco, the government decided to discontinue the mandatory cuts on large users because manufacturers are being severely affected, the daily reported.

After the March disaster reduced generation capacity of utilities, the government imposed 15 percent cuts on large users to prevent a power shortage during the peak summer season.

Since July 1, factories and other large users in the service areas of Tepco and Tohoku Electric Power Co have been required to reduce power consumption from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

The restrictions for the Tepco service area ran through Sept. 22, Nikkei said.

However, there has been a comfortable cushion in the power supply since the start of this month due partly to cooler weather.

The government also decided to end on Sept. 2 the mandatory cuts on the areas served by Tohoku Electric that were hit hardest by the disaster, the daily said.

The restriction will be lifted on Sept. 9 in other areas served by the utility.

Nevertheless, even after the mandatory cuts are dropped, the government plans to ask large factories and others in the service areas of the two utilities to reduce power usage by 15 percent voluntarily, the daily said.

It will continue to ask households and other small users in these regions to cut consumption by 15 percent, Nikkei reported.