Aug 30 The government has decided to lift
mandatory power restrictions for large users in greater Tokyo on
Sept. 9 -- nearly two weeks earlier than planned -- in light of
sufficient electricity supplies, the Nikkei business daily said.
Through discussions with officials of Tokyo Electric Power
Co , or Tepco, the government decided to discontinue the
mandatory cuts on large users because manufacturers are being
severely affected, the daily reported.
After the March disaster reduced generation capacity of
utilities, the government imposed 15 percent cuts on large users
to prevent a power shortage during the peak summer season.
Since July 1, factories and other large users in the service
areas of Tepco and Tohoku Electric Power Co have been
required to reduce power consumption from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on
weekdays.
The restrictions for the Tepco service area ran through
Sept. 22, Nikkei said.
However, there has been a comfortable cushion in the power
supply since the start of this month due partly to cooler
weather.
The government also decided to end on Sept. 2 the mandatory
cuts on the areas served by Tohoku Electric that were hit
hardest by the disaster, the daily said.
The restriction will be lifted on Sept. 9 in other areas
served by the utility.
Nevertheless, even after the mandatory cuts are dropped, the
government plans to ask large factories and others in the
service areas of the two utilities to reduce power usage by 15
percent voluntarily, the daily said.
It will continue to ask households and other small users in
these regions to cut consumption by 15 percent, Nikkei reported.
