(Updates after trade ministry's announcement)

* Large user restrictions in quake-hit areas end Sept 2

* Large user curbs in other areas incl Tokyo end Sept 9

* No rolling blackouts except for Tepco's soon after March 11

* Automakers to keep working weekends until end-Sept -Jiji

TOKYO, Aug 30 The end of mandatory power curbs for large users in the greater Tokyo area will be brought forward by nearly two weeks to Sept. 9, reflecting improved supply, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

The March earthquake and tsunami cut generating capacity of Tokyo Electric Power Co , whose service area accounts for one-third of the country's electricity use, and the government imposed curbs on large users to avoid blackouts in the summer peak demand period, when use of air conditioners surges.

Similar restrictions were placed on large users of Tohoku Electric Power Co , serving the most devastated northeast region.

Since July 1, users of 500 kilowatts or more in areas covered by the two utilities, which lost the use of several power plants in the disaster, have been required to reduce peak-hour demand by 15 percent on weekdays compared with a year earlier.

But more leeway in power supply is expected from the start of September due partly to cooler weather, while the utilities have reinforced their supply capability mainly by generating more power at fossil fuel plants.

Thanks to the curbs, announced in May, and similar steps taken voluntarily by households and other small users, there has been no critical shortage since Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, conducted its first ever rolling blackouts soon after the disaster.

The government-imposed curbs in areas within the Tepco and Tohoku areas severely hit by the disaster and by heavy rains in late July will end on Sept. 2. Restrictions in other areas served by the two utilities will end on Sept. 9, the ministry said in a statement.

Originally, the restrictions for the Tepco service area were to run until Sept. 22 and for the Tohoku area until Sept 9.

Although mandatory savings are ending, the ministry said on Tuesday it is maintaining a 15 percent voluntary curb for large users in the two utilities' areas, due to chances of a prolonged heat wave in mid- to late September.

The early end to the restrictions also does not change plans by automobile and auto parts makers nationwide to operate at weekends and give workers time off on Thursdays and Fridays instead until the end of September, Jiji news agency said.

The measure, effective from the first week of July, was taken to ease the burden on the power grid on weekdays. (Reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo and Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Watson)