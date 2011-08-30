(Updates after trade ministry's announcement)
* Large user restrictions in quake-hit areas end Sept 2
* Large user curbs in other areas incl Tokyo end Sept 9
* No rolling blackouts except for Tepco's soon after March
* Automakers to keep working weekends until end-Sept -Jiji
TOKYO, Aug 30 The end of mandatory power curbs
for large users in the greater Tokyo area will be brought
forward by nearly two weeks to Sept. 9, reflecting improved
supply, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.
The March earthquake and tsunami cut generating capacity of
Tokyo Electric Power Co , whose service area accounts
for one-third of the country's electricity use, and the
government imposed curbs on large users to avoid blackouts in
the summer peak demand period, when use of air conditioners
surges.
Similar restrictions were placed on large users of Tohoku
Electric Power Co , serving the most devastated
northeast region.
Since July 1, users of 500 kilowatts or more in areas
covered by the two utilities, which lost the use of several
power plants in the disaster, have been required to reduce
peak-hour demand by 15 percent on weekdays compared with a year
earlier.
But more leeway in power supply is expected from the start
of September due partly to cooler weather, while the utilities
have reinforced their supply capability mainly by generating
more power at fossil fuel plants.
Thanks to the curbs, announced in May, and similar steps
taken voluntarily by households and other small users, there has
been no critical shortage since Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco,
conducted its first ever rolling blackouts soon after the
disaster.
The government-imposed curbs in areas within the Tepco and
Tohoku areas severely hit by the disaster and by heavy rains in
late July will end on Sept. 2. Restrictions in other areas
served by the two utilities will end on Sept. 9, the ministry
said in a statement.
Originally, the restrictions for the Tepco service area were
to run until Sept. 22 and for the Tohoku area until Sept 9.
Although mandatory savings are ending, the ministry said on
Tuesday it is maintaining a 15 percent voluntary curb for large
users in the two utilities' areas, due to chances of a prolonged
heat wave in mid- to late September.
The early end to the restrictions also does not change plans
by automobile and auto parts makers nationwide to operate at
weekends and give workers time off on Thursdays and Fridays
instead until the end of September, Jiji news agency said.
The measure, effective from the first week of July, was
taken to ease the burden on the power grid on weekdays.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo and Shravya Jain in
Bangalore; Editing by Michael Watson)