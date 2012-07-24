July 25 The Japan government will approve Tokyo
Electric Power Co's proposal to increase electricity
rates for households and small stores by an average of 8.46
percent, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The utility's board will approve the revised rate hike
application, and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio
Edano will endorse it on Wednesday, the business daily said.
The new rates take effect from Sept. 1, the paper said.
Tepco intends to reverse the hike in fiscal 2015 and then
lower rates by up to 5 percent in fiscal 2018 if the
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant is brought back online, the
Nikkei said.
Electricity charges fluctuate monthly to automatically
reflect changing fuel prices, but Tepco's rate hike application
revised the pricing system and marks the first full-fledged
increase in 32 years, the daily said.
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)