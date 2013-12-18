TOKYO Dec 18 Tokyo Electron on
Wednesday cut its outlook for the year to next March to a net
loss of 22 billion yen ($214 million) from its previous forecast
for a 23 billion yen net profit after booking an impairment loss
on its photovoltaic panel business.
The Japanese maker of semiconductor production equipment,
which has agreed to be acquired by Applied Materials Inc
, kept its full-year operating profit, revenue and
dividend targets unchanged.
"Despite some improvement to photovoltaic pricing, there is
still a global surplus of supply in relation to production
facilities and there has been no recovery in new investment,"
the company said in a statement.
Tokyo Electron also said it would take extraordinary losses
on a company acquired for its deposition technologies and for
restructuring measures, including closing technology centres in
Japan.