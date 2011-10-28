TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd , the world's second-biggest chip gear maker, posted a 43 percent fall in quarterly operating profit amid a sectorwide slump, but it lifted its full-year outlook closer to market expectations on cost cuts.

Tokyo Electron, which counts South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan's TSMC among its clients, has been battling weak demand for equipment used to make chips, liquid crystal displays and solar cells.

The company, which trails Applied Materials Inc in machines used to make microchips, said on Friday that its operating profit was 13.8 billion yen ($182 million) in July-September, down from 24 billion yen in the previous year.

Its net profit was 10 billion yen, down 47 percent from a year ago, on a 0.2 percent fall in sales.

Tokyo Electron is counting on a recovery in orders from makers of parts used in smartphones and tablets, such as Apple's iPhone and iPad, to help make up for stalled investment by makers of PC memory chips.

It raised its full-year operating profit outlook to 57 billion yen from 50 billion yen, down 42 percent from the year ended in March but closer to a consensus estimate of 60 billion yen by 22 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly orders for chip-making equipment halved from the previous year to 73.5 billion yen in July-September, while its backlog of orders was down 23 percent from a year-ago at 166.7 billion yen.

Orders for flat panel display making equipment and tools used to make solar cells dropped 92 percent to 1.7 billion yen.

Shares of Tokyo Electron, which makes microchip coaters, developers and etchers, rose 1.8 percent prior to the announcement, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in Tokyo's electric machinery subindex . ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)