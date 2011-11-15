* March disaster boosts user expectations for gas -Tokyo Gas

* Group net profit target in 2020 at 90 bln yen

* Capital spending raised to 230 bln yen a year in 2012-2020 (Adds comment, detail)

TOKYO, Nov 15 Tokyo Gas Co said on Tuesday its imports of liquefied natural gas would reach 18 million tonnes a year by 2020 from slightly over 10 million tonnes last year as users shift to the clean fuel in the aftermath of the Fukushima atomic crisis.

Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer, imported a record 70 million tonnes of LNG last year, and it has become even more dependent on shipments of the fuel to help meet energy demand since the nuclear crisis raised the risk of power shortages and prompted a review of Japan's energy policy.

Public confidence in atomic power will be difficult to restore after a massive quake and tsunami in March triggered meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in the country's northeast.

"We understand users have dramatically increased their expectations on natural gas as an energy source since the March 11 disaster," Tokyo Gas president, Tsuyoshi Okamoto, said at a news conference.

Japan's biggest city gas supplier also aims to boost capacity at its gas-fired power plants in Japan by at least 50 percent to 3,000 megawatts by 2020.

It could increase domestic gas-fired power capacity to 5,000 MW by 2020 if the government's post-Fukushima energy policy includes reform in the power sector that favours its business model, Okamoto said.

Tokyo Gas also plans to boost the capacity of its gas-fired power generation business abroad to 5,000 MW from 3,300 MW currently and expand investment in upstream gas projects overseas, including those related to unconventional gas.

Tokyo Gas raised its annual capital spending plans to 230 billion yen ($3 billion) a year over 2012-2020 from 180 billion yen a year in its previous mid-term business plan for 2009-2013. It expects to spend 16 percent of the latest plan on its overseas business.

President Okamoto said the company would seek ways to turn less-costly unconventional natural gas in North America and other regions into LNG for shipments to Asia to reduce gas procurement costs in the regional market.

But Okamoto declined to comment on when and how the company would invest in upstream gas projects and how much extra LNG it would seek through such investments.

Tokyo Gas also announced its new group net profit target in 2020 at over 90 billion yen, compared with around 50 billion yen on average in the three financial years to March 2012.

The target ratio for the overseas business segment in its 2020/2021 group net profit would be 25 percent, up from 10 percent currently, the company said. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)