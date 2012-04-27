TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Gas Co said on Friday it will build an 814.2 megawatt power station in Kanagawa prefecture, neighbouring Tokyo, as part of its plan to boost its power-generating capacity to 5,000 megawatts from 3,000 megawatts by 2020.

Japan's biggest city gas supplier said the new power station is scheduled to go online in 2015. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)