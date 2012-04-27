UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to show firm is expanding existing 814.2 MW power station, not building a 814.2 MW facility)
TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Gas Co said on Friday it would add 400 megawatts of power-generating capacity to its 814.2 MW power station in Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo, as part of its plan to boost its capacity to 5,000 megawatts from 3,000 megawatts by 2020.
Japan's biggest city gas supplier said the expanded power station is scheduled to go online in 2015. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson and Joseph Radford)
* European allies sceptical, see mixed message (Updates with quotes, reaction)
JAKARTA, Feb 18 Chappy Hakim, chief executive of miner Freeport-McMoran Inc's Indonesian unit, has resigned, the company said on Saturday, after the parent firm declared force majeure on copper concentrate shipments from its Grasberg mine in Papua.