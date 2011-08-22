* Second price cut this year to fend off imports
TOKYO Aug 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
, Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on
Monday it will cut product prices for the second time this year
as the yen's rise has opened up a big price gap between domestic
products and imports.
The company will cut prices by 2,000-4,000 yen ($26-52) per
tonne for September, or 2 to 5 percent, its second
across-the-board price cut in three months.
The price cut was slightly smaller than the market
expectations of around 3,000-5,000 yen.
"There are signs of a pickup in demand as carmakers are
ramping up production and large development projects in the
Tokyo area are about to start," Tokyo Steel director Naoto Ohori
told a news conference. "We need to head off imports to tap
this demand."
The company cut its price for H-beams, a key product used in
construction, by 2.6 percent to 74,000 yen ($971) per tonne from
76,000 yen, after keeping prices unchanged for three months.
Japan's imports of steel products, mostly hot- and
cold-rolled coils, rose in June to an almost six-year high of
420,000 tonnes. China's steel exports exceeded 4 million tonnes
for the fourth straight month in June as domestic demand slowed,
causing an oversupply in Asian markets. South Korea is also
boosting exports.
Tokyo Steel's move is in contrast with Asia' other big
exporters, which are beginning to raise prices to offset high
input costs.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd , China's top listed
steelmaker, said this month it will raise prices of its main
products for September bookings, in anticipation that demand
will pick up in the peak consumption season.
Nippon Steel Corp , Japan's top maker of H-beams, is
currently operating at 30 percent of its H-beam capacity in an
attempt to tighten the market.
The company this month said its inventories of H-beam steel
for spot customers fell 4.2 percent to 206,300 tonnes at the end
of July, the first decrease in seven months but still at a high
level.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
