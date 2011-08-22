TOKYO Aug 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on Monday it cut its prices for September shipments to fend off imports.

The company cut its price for H-beams, a key product used in construction, to 74,000 yen ($971) per tonne from 76,000 yen, after keeping prices unchanged the month before.

The company said the yen's strength had opened up a substantial price differential between domestic products and imports.

There had been speculation early this month that it may cut prices by 3,000 to 5,000 yen due to the yen's rise. ($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)