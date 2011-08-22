TOKYO Aug 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
, Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on
Monday it cut its prices for September shipments to fend off
imports.
The company cut its price for H-beams, a key product used in
construction, to 74,000 yen ($971) per tonne from 76,000 yen,
after keeping prices unchanged the month before.
The company said the yen's strength had opened up a
substantial price differential between domestic products and
imports.
There had been speculation early this month that it may cut
prices by 3,000 to 5,000 yen due to the yen's rise.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)