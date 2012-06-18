TOKYO, June 18 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
, Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on
Monday it would cut prices of its product for delivery in July
by up to 9 percent to reflect sluggish demand.
It will cut prices of H-shaped beams, its major product, by
9 percent, or 8,000 yen, to 65,000 yen per tonne.
The company said traders had been postponing purchases in
anticipation of lower prices, and anticipated demand had not
materialised.
Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian
rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and
Baosteel, which are aiming to boost exports to
Japan.
