TOKYO, June 18 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan's biggest construction steel maker, said on Monday it would cut prices of its product for delivery in July by up to 9 percent to reflect sluggish demand.

It will cut prices of H-shaped beams, its major product, by 9 percent, or 8,000 yen, to 65,000 yen per tonne.

The company said traders had been postponing purchases in anticipation of lower prices, and anticipated demand had not materialised.

Tokyo Steel's pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and Baosteel, which are aiming to boost exports to Japan.

