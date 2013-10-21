TOKYO Oct 21 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
is keeping November prices of most of its products
unchanged as Japan's top construction-steel maker is wary of
competition from imports and wants a recent broadbased hike to
be absorbed by the market.
The pricing strategy of Tokyo Steel is closely watched by
Asian rivals such as South Korea's POSCO and Hyundai
Steel Co and China's Baosteel, which are
aiming to boost exports to Japan.
The Japanese company is raising prices of square-shaped
steel pipes by 2,000 yen ($20.46), or about 3 percent, to 74,000
yen per tonne.
But prices of 14 other product lines will be unchanged.
H-shaped beams, its main product, will be kept at 76,000 yen per
tonne and prices of hot-rolled coils will stay flat at 64,000
yen per tonne.
Tokyo Steel in September increased prices of 12 products
such as H-shaped beams and hot-rolled coils by 2,000 yen for
October delivery on strong construction demand. But it had left
prices of 3 other products, including square-shaped steel pipes,
unchanged.
"Prices of construction-related steel are expected to move
higher in the long term, but we first want to ensure the price
hike from last month is spread into the market," Managing
Director Kiyoshi Imamura told reporters on Monday.
Imamura also said overseas steel prices will likely stay
under pressure as China keeps up its massive crude steel output.
China's total steel output jumped 8 percent to 587.4 million
tonnes in the first three quarters from a year ago, government
data showed.
"There has not been much increase in steel imports from
other Asian countries recently, but if domestic prices rise by
another 10,000 yen ($100) while overseas prices stay as they are
under the current currency level, Asian products may flow into
Japanese market," Imamura said.
Japan's crude steel production for the April-September
period hit a five-year high, buoyed by solid construction demand
from higher government infrastructure spending and a rush to
build homes ahead of a sales tax hike next April.
($1 = 97.7650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)