BRIEF-HB FULLER FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc said on Friday it will upgrade the speed of the network for its trading system to handle massive amounts of orders which occur during rapid marketplace changes.
The bourse will lift the maximum capacity of its Arrownet trading system by June 2012 to 1 gigabyte from 100 megabytes now. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
* Avis budget group expands online payment options with launch of visa checkout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Feb 6 Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said on Monday it expects to divide the refineries and other assets of the Motiva Enterprises joint venture with co-owner Saudi Aramco in the second quarter of 2017.