LONDON Feb 15 Toledo Mining Corporation PLC : * DMCI Holdings - offer for Toledo Mining Corporation PLC * DMCI Holdings - increased its stake in Toledo from approximately 17.0 percent

to approximately 37.7 percent * DMCI Holdings - will make a mandatory cash offer to acquire the entire issued

and to be issued share capital of Toledo * DMCI Holdings -offer will comprise 50 pence in cash for each Toledo share,

valuing Toledo at approximately £24.9 million * Source text