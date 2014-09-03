Sept 3 Toll Brothers Inc's quarterly
income more than doubled as the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder
sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income jumped to $97.7 million, or 53
cents per share, in the third quarter from $46.6 million, or 26
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 53 percent to $1.06 billion in the three months
ended July 31 - a period just after the spring selling season,
which is to homebuilders what the holiday shopping season is to
retailers.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)