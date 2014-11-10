Nov 10 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The number of homes finished rose 22 percent to 1,807 in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, while the average selling price rose 6.3 percent to $747,000, the company said on Monday.

Total revenue rose to $1.35 billion from $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)