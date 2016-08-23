Aug 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by an increase in home sales and prices.

The company said its net income rose to $105.5 million, or 61 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $66.7 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $1.03 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)