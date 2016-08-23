BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by an increase in home sales and prices.
The company said its net income rose to $105.5 million, or 61 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $66.7 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $1.03 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.