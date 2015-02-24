Feb 24 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 78 percent jump in quarterly
profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income rose to $81.3 million, or 44 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $45.6
million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1LyAoPH)
Total revenue rose 33 percent to $853.5 million.
The number of homes finished rose 18 percent to 1,091, while
the average selling price rose 13 percent to $782,300, the
company said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)